UPDATE 2-China halts construction at major Lotte project amid THAAD tension

* Construction at Shenyang project halted in Dec - Lotte
* Tough China stance on Korea firms seen in Seoul as
response to THAAD
* Hyundai Motor says may procure EV batteries from Chinese
firms
(Adds details on Hyundai Motor likely sourcing Chinese
batteries)
By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Feb 8 South Korea's Lotte Group said
Chinese authorities have halted construction at a multi-billion
dollar real estate project after a fire inspection, amid worries
in Seoul that Beijing is retaliating against the country's plans
to host a U.S. missile defense system.
Separately on Wednesday, Hyundai Motor said it
may procure electric vehicle batteries from Chinese companies
for a planned China model after South Korean battery makers
failed to make a list of approved vendors last year.
Beijing is widely believed in South Korea to be
discriminating against some of its companies and cancelling
performances by Korean artists without explanation.
South Korean media have described a string of inspections at
Lotte's Chinese ventures as retaliation over the government's
decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence
(THAAD) system on land that is currently part of a golf course
owned by Lotte, South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate.
Since December, Chinese authorities have conducted fire
inspections, facility inspections or tax investigations at most
of Lotte's sites in China including some 120 retail stores, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The source was not authorised to discuss the matter with
media and declined to be identified.
THAAD's powerful radar is capable of penetrating Chinese
territory, and Beijing has said THAAD threatens China's own
security and will do nothing to ease tension on the Korean
peninsula.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang, asked if THAAD
had an impact on the Lotte project, told reporters at a daily
briefing on Wednesday that he had no understanding of the status
of the specific project.
"On principle I can say that China welcomes foreign
enterprises to invest. At the same time, relevant companies
operating in China must abide by laws and regulations," Lu said.
He said China's opposition to the THAAD deployment was
clear.
Lotte said construction on its project in the northeastern
city of Shenyang was halted in December and that it was working
to address a matter that needed to be remedied, adding that
there had been no major disruptions so far as little
construction takes place during the winter.
Lotte Group spokesman Song No-hyun declined to comment on
media reports about the motives of Chinese authorities.
The proposed land swap deal with the South Korean government
for the THAAD site, roughly 200 kilometres from Seoul, still
needs to be approved by a board of a Lotte Trading Co unit.
Lotte's Shenyang project, which covers 1.45 million square
meters, includes a department store and movie theatre that are
already open. It plans to construct residences and a theme park.
South Korea said last month it will look to improve
communication and cooperation with China to resolve difficulties
faced by South Korean companies there.
BUYING CHINESE
Hyundai said it was now considering a Chinese battery for a
plug-in hybrid version of its Sonata sedan to be sold in China.
Last year, Beijing declined to award certification to South
Korea's LG Chem Ltd and Samsung SDI Co Ltd
, both among the world's largest electric vehicle
battery makers, potentially excluding them from state subsidies
and eroding their price competitiveness.
The South Korean automaker declined to comment on reports
that its decision was due to tension with Beijing over THAAD.
"Considering various factors in Chinese market and price
competitiveness, Hyundai Motor Company is also looking at
cooperation with Chinese battery suppliers," the company said in
a statement sent to Reuters.
($1 = 1,141.9900 won)
