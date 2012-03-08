Lottomatica sees 2012 EBITDA above 1 bln euros

MILAN, March 8 Italian lottery operator Lottomatica said on Thursday it expected core earnings of more than 1 billion euros this year, after reporting net profits up sharply in 2011 as a buoyant Italian gaming business defied the economic gloom.

Lottomatica's net profit rose to 173.1 million euros in 2011, compared with 0.5 million euros, when it had to refinance 2.65 billion euros of debt.

"Lottomatica had a good year in 2011," said Chief Executive Marco Sala in a statement. For 2012, "we are confident that we can sustain the momentum we created in 2011," he said.

The company had already reported preliminary full-year 2011 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisations (EBITDA) last month, which were up 19.5 percent to 970 million euros, beating its own forecasts.

One of the world's biggest lottery operators with a market value of more than 4 billion euros, Lottomatica is one of Italy's few blue-chip groups to have raised its full-year targets last year, as the booming Italian gaming industry defies the economic gloom.

The group proposed to pay a dividend of 0.71 euros per share for 2011.