Lottomatica sees 2012 EBITDA above 1 bln euros

MILAN, March 8 Italian lottery operator
Lottomatica said on Thursday it expected core earnings
of more than 1 billion euros this year, after reporting net
profits up sharply in 2011 as a buoyant Italian gaming business
defied the economic gloom.
Lottomatica's net profit rose to 173.1 million euros in 2011,
compared with 0.5 million euros, when it had to refinance 2.65
billion euros of debt.
"Lottomatica had a good year in 2011," said Chief Executive
Marco Sala in a statement. For 2012, "we are confident that we
can sustain the momentum we created in 2011," he said.
The company had already reported preliminary full-year 2011
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisations
(EBITDA) last month, which were up 19.5 percent to 970 million
euros, beating its own forecasts.
One of the world's biggest lottery operators with a market
value of more than 4 billion euros, Lottomatica is one of
Italy's few blue-chip groups to have raised its full-year
targets last year, as the booming Italian gaming industry defies
the economic gloom.
The group proposed to pay a dividend of 0.71 euros per
share for 2011.