Louis Dreyfus Canada plant may resume canola crushing in 3-7 weeks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 31 Louis Dreyfus Corp's Canadian canola plant may resume receiving and crushing the oilseed in three to seven weeks, following last week's explosion and fire, the president of the company's Canadian unit said on Friday.

Brant Randles, president of Louis Dreyfus Commodities Canada Ltd, said the company is working with contractors and engineers on a work-around solution to allow the plant's operations to resume. An investigation continues into the cause of the Oct. 24 blast at the Yorkton, Saskatchewan plant. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)