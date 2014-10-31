Louis Dreyfus Canada plant may resume canola crushing in 3-7 weeks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 31 Louis Dreyfus Corp's
Canadian canola plant may resume receiving and
crushing the oilseed in three to seven weeks, following last
week's explosion and fire, the president of the company's
Canadian unit said on Friday.
Brant Randles, president of Louis Dreyfus Commodities Canada
Ltd, said the company is working with contractors and engineers
on a work-around solution to allow the plant's operations to
resume. An investigation continues into the cause of the Oct. 24
blast at the Yorkton, Saskatchewan plant.
