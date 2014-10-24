Blast, fire hits Louis Dreyfus Canada canola plant

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 28
April 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,238 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 24 An explosion and fire occurred on Friday morning at Louis Dreyfus Commodities' canola-crushing plant at Yorkton, Saskatchewan, company and city officials said.
Brant Randles, president of the company, said in an email to Reuters that there were no injuries and the explosion occurred in an area that stores canola meal pellets. The extent of damage was unclear, he said.
The company is the Canadian unit of the namesake global grain trader. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,238 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Says to accelerate cost savings drive (Adds quote, detail, background)
PARIS, April 28 UK hedge fund TCI Fund Management renewed pressure on France's Safran to drop plans to buy Zodiac Aerospace after the aircraft seats maker issued the second profit warning in as many months and posted a first-half operating loss.