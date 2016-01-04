Louis Dreyfus owner pregnant, to take maternity leave in April

PARIS Jan 4 Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, majority
owner and chairwoman of global trading house Louis Dreyfus
Commodities , is pregnant with twins and
plans to take short maternity leave following the birth due in
early April, the company said.
Louis-Dreyfus, 53, will continue as chair of the group's
supervisory board until the birth of the twin girls and return
to work full-time in late April, the company said in a statement
on Monday.
"The recent appointment of a new Group CEO and CFO ... will
further ensure that the company continues to conduct business as
usual during Mrs. Louis-Dreyfus' short, well-deserved absence
from her duties," it said.
Louis Dreyfus Commodities, one of the world's largest
traders of agricultural goods, has undergone a management
shakeup under Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, including a long-running
search for a chief executive that ended in September with the
promotion of former Asia head Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena.
Russian-born Louis-Dreyfus, who assumed control of the
trading group when her husband Robert died in 2009, has
progressively raised her majority stake in recent years and has
said she could continue to buy shares from minority family
shareholders.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)