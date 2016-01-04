Louis Dreyfus owner pregnant, to take maternity leave in April

PARIS Jan 4 Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, majority owner and chairwoman of global trading house Louis Dreyfus Commodities , is pregnant with twins and plans to take short maternity leave following the birth due in early April, the company said.

Louis-Dreyfus, 53, will continue as chair of the group's supervisory board until the birth of the twin girls and return to work full-time in late April, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"The recent appointment of a new Group CEO and CFO ... will further ensure that the company continues to conduct business as usual during Mrs. Louis-Dreyfus' short, well-deserved absence from her duties," it said.

Louis Dreyfus Commodities, one of the world's largest traders of agricultural goods, has undergone a management shakeup under Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, including a long-running search for a chief executive that ended in September with the promotion of former Asia head Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena.

Russian-born Louis-Dreyfus, who assumed control of the trading group when her husband Robert died in 2009, has progressively raised her majority stake in recent years and has said she could continue to buy shares from minority family shareholders. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)