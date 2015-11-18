UPDATE 1-Louis Dreyfus owner sees opportunity to look at stake increase

(Adds detail)

PARIS Nov 18 Family trust Akira is ready to increase its stake further in the holding company of global trading house Louis Dreyfus Commodities and sees current market conditions as favourable for such a move, it said on Wednesday.

Akira is the vehicle through which Margarita Louis-Dreyfus controls Louis Dreyfus Commodities, one of the world's largest traders of agricultural goods.

It currently holds around 80 percent of Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V., which in turn controls about 90 percent of the commodities group, the rest being owned by employees.

"Akira is fully prepared to further increase its stake in Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V., in accordance with its long-term plans to reinforce the Group's governance and stability," it said in a statement.

"Current market conditions present a favourable opportunity to explore this possibility," it said.

It gave no more details and a spokeswoman for Louis Dreyfus Commodities declined to comment further.

The statement was issued in response to a story published by Bloomberg, which, citing sources familiar with the plans, said Margarita Louis-Dreyfus was considering selling a stake in the trading house as one option for financing the buyout of remaining family shareholders.

Russian-born Louis-Dreyfus, who assumed control of the trading house in 2009 after the death of her husband Robert, announced earlier this year that she had raised her stake in the holding company to 80 percent.

Under a long-term shareholder agreement, other family members have the right to sell shares in Louis Dreyfus Holding to Akira, which has already increased its stake in recent years from around 50 percent.

The Akira statement reiterated Louis Dreyfus Commodities "remains open to all options" for its long-term growth, including "a potential minority partnership with external investors", adding that it "benefits from a strong liquidity position".

The group ended a prolonged leadership search in September when it named its former Asia head Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena as chief executive. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Adrian Croft and David Evans)