Louis Dreyfus owner sees opportunity to look at stake increase

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Nov 18 Family trust Akira is ready to further increase its stake in the holding company of global trading house Louis Dreyfus Commodities and sees current market conditions as favourable for such a move, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Akira, through which Margarita Louis-Dreyfus controls the commodities group, currently holds around 80 percent of Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V.
The statement was issued in response to a Bloomberg article.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.