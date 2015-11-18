Louis Dreyfus owner sees opportunity to look at stake increase

PARIS Nov 18 Family trust Akira is ready to further increase its stake in the holding company of global trading house Louis Dreyfus Commodities and sees current market conditions as favourable for such a move, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Akira, through which Margarita Louis-Dreyfus controls the commodities group, currently holds around 80 percent of Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V.

The statement was issued in response to a Bloomberg article.

