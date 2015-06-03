Louis Dreyfus senior exec van den Akker leaves trading group

LONDON/PARIS, June 3 Louis Dreyfus Commodities senior executive Gert-Jan van den Akker has left the global trading house, one year after joining, van den Akker and the group told Reuters on Wednesday.

Van den Akker had been appointed head of regions by Louis Dreyfus Commodities as of June 1, 2014, and was part of the company's senior management committee. He had also been acting as interim head of Europe and the Black Sea region.

Van den Akker and a Louis Dreyfus spokeswoman each said separately the reason for the departure was to pursue another opportunity, declining further comment.

Andrea Maserati, global human resources director and senior head of corporate functions, will act as head of regions and head of Europe and the Black Sea region on an interim basis, the spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, additional reporting and writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Veronica Brown)