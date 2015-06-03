Louis Dreyfus senior exec van den Akker leaves trading group

LONDON/PARIS, June 3 Louis Dreyfus Commodities
senior executive Gert-Jan van den Akker has left the global
trading house, one year after joining, van den Akker and the
group told Reuters on Wednesday.
Van den Akker had been appointed head of regions by Louis
Dreyfus Commodities as of June 1, 2014, and was part of the
company's senior management committee. He had also been acting
as interim head of Europe and the Black Sea region.
Van den Akker and a Louis Dreyfus spokeswoman each said
separately the reason for the departure was to pursue another
opportunity, declining further comment.
Andrea Maserati, global human resources director and senior
head of corporate functions, will act as head of regions and
head of Europe and the Black Sea region on an interim basis, the
spokeswoman said.
