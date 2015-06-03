UPDATE 1-Louis Dreyfus senior exec leaves trading group after a year

(Adds background)

LONDON/PARIS, June 3 Louis Dreyfus Commodities senior executive Gert-Jan van den Akker has left the global trading house, just a year after joining, van den Akker and the group told Reuters on Wednesday.

The former Cargill executive had been appointed head of regions by Louis Dreyfus Commodities as of June 1, 2014, and was part of the company's senior management committee. He had also been acting as interim head of Europe and the Black Sea region.

Van den Akker and a Louis Dreyfus spokeswoman each said separately the reason for the departure was to pursue another opportunity, declining further comment.

Andrea Maserati, global human resources director and senior head of corporate functions, will take on van den Akker's responsibilities on an interim basis, in addition to his existing role, the Louis Dreyfus spokeswoman said.

The change comes as the family-owned trading firm Dreyfus continues a year-long search for a new chief executive.

Sources said last year that van den Akker had been considered for the CEO post before Louis Dreyfus nominated Mayo Schmidt, a move that then fell through when the former head of Canadian grain group Viterra failed to agree terms.

Louis Dreyfus, which has not commented on individual candidates, initially indicated it was focusing on an external hire, although controlling shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus said in March all options were open as the group aims to fill the CEO position this year.

Louis-Dreyfus has led a shake-up at the 164-year-old firm as it tries to compete in a consolidating agricultural commodity sector that has attracted big investments from the likes of Glencore and China's state-owned COFCO.

She has overseen the group's first-ever bond issues and raised the possibility of opening up capital to outside investors.