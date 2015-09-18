CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Louis Dreyfus ends long CEO hunt with internal pick

(Corrects to show former CEO left in 2014, not 2013)

* Internal hire seen as a choice of continuity

* Margarita Louis-Dreyfus to head supervisory board

By Sybille de La Hamaide

PARIS, Sept 18 Louis Dreyfus Commodities picked its Asia head to lead the global grain trading group, it said on Friday, after a long search for a chief executive as it seeks to end a corporate shakeup at the family-owned business.

The appointment of Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena, 48, comes after a previous appointment of Mayo Schmidt, former head of Canada's Viterra, fell through in December.

Louis Dreyfus, which dominates agricultural commodity trading alongside Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Cargill, had been looking for a new CEO since Ciro Echesortu, who had taken over less than a year earlier from long-serving chief Serge Schoen, left the role in April 2014.

Controlling shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, who has chaired Louis Dreyfus Holding, will become non-executive chairperson of the supervisory board, succeeding Schoen, who will become her deputy, the company said. It said the changes are effective from Oct. 1.

Margarita Louis-Dreyfus has led a transition at the 164-year-old firm as it tries to compete in a consolidating agricultural commodity sector that has attracted big investments from the likes of Glencore and China's state-owned COFCO.

She has overseen the group's first-ever bond issues and raised the possibility of opening up capital to outside investors.

The group at first indicated it was focusing on an external hire, but Margarita Louis-Dreyfus said in March all options were open.

"Gonzalo (...) stood out as a strong internal candidate during an extensive and rigorous search process led by the Supervisory Board, that considered both external and internal candidates," Margarita Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement.

Analysts said the decision to pick an internal hire was seen as a choice of continuity.

"They did not want a loose gun in the house, but preferred to keep it in-house and under control," James Dunsterville, analyst at Geneva-based AgFlow, said.

"Dreyfus will continue with its strategy which is to continue to expand but in its own way."

Ramirez Martiarena joined Louis Dreyfus Commodities in 2005 after nearly 15 years at grains trader Nidera, where he was director of the cereals division.

In 2008 he took charge of origination activities for south Latin America, and later served as chief operations officer for the region.

In 2012 he was appointed head of the south and west Latin America region, before moving to his role as head of the Asian region this year. He will keep that responsibility for the time being, the group said.

Claude Ehlinger, the group's finance director who has been acting CEO, will remain deputy CEO of Louis Dreyfus Commodities and non-executive chairman of the board of cane milling group Biosev until May next year. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, additional reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Veronica Brown and Susan Thomas)