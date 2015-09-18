CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Louis Dreyfus ends long CEO hunt with internal pick

(Corrects to show former CEO left in 2014, not 2013)
By Sybille de La Hamaide
PARIS, Sept 18 Louis Dreyfus Commodities
picked its Asia head to lead the global grain
trading group, it said on Friday, after a long search for a
chief executive as it seeks to end a corporate shakeup at the
family-owned business.
The appointment of Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena, 48, comes
after a previous appointment of Mayo Schmidt, former head of
Canada's Viterra, fell through in December.
Louis Dreyfus, which dominates agricultural commodity
trading alongside Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge
and Cargill, had been looking for a new CEO since Ciro
Echesortu, who had taken over less than a year earlier from
long-serving chief Serge Schoen, left the role in April 2014.
Controlling shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, who has
chaired Louis Dreyfus Holding, will become non-executive
chairperson of the supervisory board, succeeding Schoen, who
will become her deputy, the company said. It said the changes
are effective from Oct. 1.
Margarita Louis-Dreyfus has led a transition at the
164-year-old firm as it tries to compete in a consolidating
agricultural commodity sector that has attracted big investments
from the likes of Glencore and China's state-owned
COFCO.
She has overseen the group's first-ever bond issues and
raised the possibility of opening up capital to outside
investors.
The group at first indicated it was focusing on an external
hire, but Margarita Louis-Dreyfus said in March all options were
open.
"Gonzalo (...) stood out as a strong internal candidate
during an extensive and rigorous search process led by the
Supervisory Board, that considered both external and internal
candidates," Margarita Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement.
Analysts said the decision to pick an internal hire was seen
as a choice of continuity.
"They did not want a loose gun in the house, but preferred
to keep it in-house and under control," James Dunsterville,
analyst at Geneva-based AgFlow, said.
"Dreyfus will continue with its strategy which is to
continue to expand but in its own way."
Ramirez Martiarena joined Louis Dreyfus Commodities in 2005
after nearly 15 years at grains trader Nidera, where he was
director of the cereals division.
In 2008 he took charge of origination activities for south
Latin America, and later served as chief operations officer for
the region.
In 2012 he was appointed head of the south and west Latin
America region, before moving to his role as head of the Asian
region this year. He will keep that responsibility for the time
being, the group said.
Claude Ehlinger, the group's finance director who has been
acting CEO, will remain deputy CEO of Louis Dreyfus Commodities
and non-executive chairman of the board of cane milling group
Biosev until May next year.
