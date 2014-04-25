Louis Dreyfus Commodities says CEO to step down

PARIS, April 25 Global trader Louis Dreyfus Commodities said on Friday that Chief Executive Officer Ciro Echesortu will step down and the group's finance head will take charge temporarily.

Echesortu, who became CEO last year, will stay with the company as head of strategy. Chief Financial Officer Claude Ehlinger will become interim CEO as of June 1, before resuming his current role once a new CEO is appointed, Louis Dreyfus Commodities said.

"Thanks to our solid performance in 2013, the conditions are now right to implement a longer-term solution and the supervisory board has therefore initiated an active search process for the new CEO," Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, chairwoman of the group's holding firm and its main shareholder, said in a statement. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Jane Baird)