Louis Dreyfus picks ex-Viterra head as new CEO

PARIS Nov 28 Louis Dreyfus Commodities
on Friday named Mayo Schmidt, the former head of
Canadian grain handler Viterra, as its chief executive in the
latest stage of a corporate shakeup at the global trading firm.
Louis Dreyfus, one of a quartet of companies that dominate
agricultural commodity trading alongside Archer Daniels Midland
, Bunge and Cargill, is trying to
sustain growth in a lucrative sector that has seen a spate of
consolidation deals.
Schmidt will assume his position on Jan. 5, taking over from
interim Chief Executive Officer Claude Ehlinger, who will become
deputy CEO in addition to his existing role of finance director,
Louis Dreyfus said in a statement.
"This is an important step in the transition project we
launched in June 2013, to further reinforce our management
structure and governance model," Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, the
main shareholder of the family-owned group, said in the
statement.
"(Schmidt's) broad and global experience in the food
industry, combined with his leadership skills, entrepreneurial
attitude, strong business ethics and team-oriented mindset make
him the best person for the job," she said.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Andrew Callus)