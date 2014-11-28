UPDATE 2-Louis Dreyfus picks ex-Viterra head as new CEO

* Mayo Schmidt to become CEO of commodity trader on Jan. 5
* Outside recruitment reflects shake-up at family firm
* Schmidt's M&A record at Viterra seen as key strength
(Adds market reaction)
By Gus Trompiz
PARIS, Nov 28 Louis Dreyfus Commodities named
Mayo Schmidt, former head of Canadian grain handler Viterra, as
its new chief executive in the latest stage of a corporate
shake-up at the 163-year-old global trading firm.
Louis Dreyfus, one of a quartet of "ABCD"
companies that dominate agricultural commodity trading alongside
Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Cargill
, is trying to sustain growth as the big four vie with
newcomers such as Glencore to acquire assets.
Schmidt's appointment on Friday was in line with the trading
house's preference for an external candidate and comes after it
raised the possibility of a share listing or a tie-up with a
partner in the future.
Traders and analysts said his track record of acquisitions
at Viterra fitted with the company's plans to expand more
aggressively, although his appointment was a surprise as his
name had not been cited in the market.
Schmidt, 57, oversaw the expansion of Viterra into Canada's
biggest grain handler during a 12-year reign before stepping
down in 2012 when the Canadian firm was acquired by Glencore for
C$6.1 billion ($5.4 billion.)
"Negotiating with Glencore on the sale of Viterra, he
achieved an excellent price, and if Louis Dreyfus ever want to
IPO or sell part of their business, he might be the right person
to do it," a European trader said.
HANDS-ON DEAL-MAKER
Louis Dreyfus is a leading trader and processor of
agricultural goods including sugar, rice, wheat and cotton. It
says it wants to spend $4 billion over the next five years as it
attempts to double its sales from nearly $64 billion in 2013.
The group has already turned to bond markets for the first
time recently, with three issues in the past two years.
Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, who inherited control of the
company when her husband Robert died in 2009, has overseen
several leadership changes since long-standing CEO Serge Schoen
stepped down in June 2013.
"His (Schmidt's) broad and global experience in the food
industry, combined with his leadership skills, entrepreneurial
attitude, strong business ethics and team-oriented mindset make
him the best person for the job," she said in a statement.
Schmidt's appointment breaks with a series of internal
promotions and may mark a change of style at Louis Dreyfus.
"He's known as hands-on. He's not a European; he's more
North American and gets on with the job," James Dunsterville, an
analyst at Geneva-based AgFlow, said of Schmidt. "They may be
taking him on as someone who knows how to acquire companies."
Schmidt built up Viterra from a farmer co-operative by
acquiring larger rival Agricore United and then Australia's ABB
Grain Ltd.
Prior to Viterra, he held positions at U.S. food groups
ConAgra Foods and General Mills. He is currently
on the board of Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc.
Schmidt will assume his new role on Jan. 5, taking over from
interim CEO Claude Ehlinger, who will become deputy CEO in
addition to his existing role of finance director, Louis Dreyfus
said.
($1 = 1.1383 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London and Rod
Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Andrew Callus, Veronica Brown and
Jane Baird)