Louis Dreyfus owner becomes chair of commodities holding

PARIS/GENEVA, July 10 Margarita Louis-Dreyfus
has been appointed chairwoman of the supervisory board of Louis
Dreyfus Commodities Holdings, the company said on Wednesday,
handing greater responsibility to the owner of the global
agribusiness group.
Louis-Dreyfus, who was already a member of the supervisory
board, succeeds Mehdi El Glaoui, who will remain on the board as
deputy chairman, the company said in a statement.
The move follows the resignation last month of Serge Schoen
as chief executive of Louis Dreyfus Commodities, and his
replacement by Ciro Echesortu, previously chief operating
officer and head trader at the firm.
Louis Dreyfus - the "D" of the so-called ABCD majors
including Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Cargill that have
dominated trading in agricultural products - has been
considering new sources of financing, including a public
listing, as it tries to raise investment in increasingly prized
agri-food markets.
Margarita Louis-Dreyfus, the widow of former head Robert
Louis-Dreyfus, has since last year increased her stake in the
group to 65 percent compared with about 50 percent a few years
ago, according to a source familiar with the company.
