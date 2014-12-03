版本:
Louis Dreyfus coffee chief resigns for 'personal reasons' - spokeswoman

NEW YORK Dec 3 Louis Dreyfus Commodities' head of coffee Trishul Mandana has resigned for 'personal reasons," a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

He will be replaced by Mikael Morn, who has served as the company's Head of North America. His appointment is effective Jan. 1, the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

Mandana will remain with the company for "some time" during the transition, she added. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse)
