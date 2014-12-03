Louis Dreyfus coffee chief resigns for 'personal reasons' - spokeswoman

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 3 Louis Dreyfus Commodities' head of coffee Trishul Mandana has resigned for 'personal reasons," a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
He will be replaced by Mikael Morn, who has served as the company's Head of North America. His appointment is effective Jan. 1, the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
Mandana will remain with the company for "some time" during the transition, she added. (Reporting by Chris Prentice, editing by G Crosse)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.