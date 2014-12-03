MOVES-UPDATE 2-Louis Dreyfus coffee chief resigns for personal reasons

(Adds background, details throughout)

NEW YORK Dec 3 Louis Dreyfus Commodities' global head of coffee, Trishul Mandana, is leaving the company after 22 years, the latest in a string of senior management changes at one of the world's largest commodities merchants.

The veteran trader, who started out at Dreyfus in 1992 handling grains before switching to coffee a year later, has resigned to be with his family in London, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

A company spokeswoman confirmed in an email he has left for "personal reasons."

Mandana will be replaced by another longstanding Dreyfus trader, Mikael Morn, currently head of North America and has been with the company for 17 years, the spokeswoman said. His appointment is effective Jan. 1, she said.

Morn's roles have included Chief Operating Officer in Asia and Chief Executive Officer at Louis Dreyfus Beijing, according to his LinkedIn profile.

News of Mandana's departure comes after the 168-year-old global trading firm last week appointed a new chief executive from outside the company, after the surprise exit of the previous CEO in April.

Mandana became global chief of one of the world's biggest coffee trading operations, with 19 coffee processing facilities stretching from Brazil, Vietnam to Uganda, in 2008.

Mandana will remain with the company for "some time" during the transition, the spokeswoman said. He is based in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dreyfus is one of a quartet of "ABCD" companies that dominate agricultural commodity trading alongside Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge and Cargill. (Reporting by Chris Prentice and Marcy Nicholson; Editing by G Crosse, Peter Galloway, Grant McCool)