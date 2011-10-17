All options open for Louis Dreyfus - source

* Louis Dreyfus still looking at ways to raise capital - source

* One option IPO but nothing new and no rush to move - source

* Group still exploring every options - source

PARIS/LONDON, Oct 17 Commodities trading house Louis Dreyfus is not in talks with potential bidders and is still considering all its options to raise capital, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The Financial Times reported on Monday the French company had hired bankers to look at a listing of its commodities trading arm, or a partial sale to a sovereign wealth fund.

A stock market rebound in the past three weeks has fuelled expectations some companies may revisit their listing plans, after keeping them under wraps for months as Europe's sovereign debt crisis all but killed appetite for equities.

But a source with direct knowledge of the Louis Dreyfus situation said there was nothing new.

"There are no bid discussions at the moment," the source said, asking not to be identified. "There is no rush, the company has been private for 150 years so there is no specific timing" for changing the shareholding structure.

"I wonder why speculation is emerging again as there is nothing new," the source said, adding the group was exploring every option and that the bankers had been hired a year ago.

Group chairman Margarita Louis-Dreyfus confirmed in March she was holding talks with the company's minority shareholders about a stock market listing, a merger or bringing in a private investor to fund future projects.

Louis Dreyfus has been in a state of flux since former head Robert Louis-Dreyfus died in 2009. He left his 59 percent majority stake to a trust, and made a commitment that his heirs would buy out minority shareholders from 2012.

It is not clear how Louis Dreyfus, which hired Credit Suisse as financial adviser, will finance such a move.

The Louis Dreyfus group, which competes for dominance of agricultural commodities trading with Archer Daniels Midland Co , Bunge Ltd , and Cargill Inc , declined to comment on the FT report.

The Louis Dreyfus commodities arm generated some $46 billion net sales last year and more than $1 billion consolidated net profit, the company said.

Merger talks between Louis Dreyfus and smaller Singaporean rival Olam International Ltd failed this year. It also reportedly held merger talks with other rivals, including Glencore International . (Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by David Hulmes)