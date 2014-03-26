Louis Dreyfus full-year profit falls after record 2012

PARIS, March 26 Global trading group Louis Dreyfus Commodities B.V. said on Wednesday that its 2013 adjusted net income from continuing operations fell to $640 million from a record $970 million the previous year.

In its annual results statement, it said second-half profits were supported by higher margins and better marketing opportunities, but this failed to offset the impact on the first half earnings of a severe U.S. drought in 2012.

The privately owned group said full-year net sales rose to $63.6 billion from $57.1 billion in 2012, supported by a 10 percent increase in shipped volumes. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus)