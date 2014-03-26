Louis Dreyfus full-year profit falls after record 2012

PARIS, March 26 Global trading group Louis
Dreyfus Commodities B.V. said on Wednesday that its
2013 adjusted net income from continuing operations fell to $640
million from a record $970 million the previous year.
In its annual results statement, it said second-half profits
were supported by higher margins and better marketing
opportunities, but this failed to offset the impact on the first
half earnings of a severe U.S. drought in 2012.
The privately owned group said full-year net sales rose to
$63.6 billion from $57.1 billion in 2012, supported by a 10
percent increase in shipped volumes.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Andrew Callus)