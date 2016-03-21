Louis Dreyfus CEO confirms plan to ring-fence some activities

PARIS, March 21 Global trading group Louis
Dreyfus Company plans to ring-fence its fertiliser, juice, dairy
and metals activities to consider expanding through
partnerships, with the process underway at its fertiliser
business, its chief executive said on Monday.
The company has received offers for its fertiliser and
inputs unit after mandating Credit Suisse to explore interest
but would prefer to retain ownership within a partnership,
Gonzalo Ramirez Martiarena said.
Louis Dreyfus would like to find a distribution partner for
its juice business in response to slowing global demand, he told
reporters at a presentation of the group's annual results.
Dairy is a young business that would need a partner, while
the metals activity already acts as a separate business within
the group and could use a partner to grow further, he said.
A company source had said in January that Louis Dreyfus was
ring-fencing its fertilisers and inputs, metals, juice and dairy
units, and considering options ranging from joint ventures to
the sale of certain assets.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by James Regan)