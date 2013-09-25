Ex-Louis Dreyfus CEO becomes holding chairman

PARIS, Sept 25 Serge Schoen has been named supervisory board chairman of Louis Dreyfus Commodities Holdings B.V. the company said on Wednesday, handing a leading strategy role to the former CEO of the global agricultural trader who resigned earlier this year.

Schoen stepped down as chief executive of Louis Dreyfus Commodities in June after an eight-year reign. The trading group had not given a reason for his resignation but said he would stay on the supervisory board of its holding firm.

Schoen has said that the privately owned company might need to go public, following rivals such as Glencore, sometime in the next five years to improve access to capital.

The group's controlling shareholder Margarita Louis-Dreyfus will give up the role of supervisory board chairwoman of Louis Dreyfus Commodities Holdings that she assumed in July and become deputy chair, the company said in a statement.

"Serge has made very valuable contributions to Louis Dreyfus Commodities as its CEO over the years, and was a natural choice for the appointment to this position, which will enable him to concentrate on the strategic decisions connected to the long-term future of our company," Margarita Louis-Dreyfus was quoted as saying.

The appointment is effective immediately, the company said.