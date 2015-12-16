版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 17日 星期四 01:06 BJT

Louis Dreyfus appoints Anthony Tancredi head of sugar

LONDON Dec 16 Louis Dreyfus Commodities has appointed Anthony Tancredi as head of sugar with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday.

Tancredi previously headed the firm's global cotton unit but stepped down from that position in November, when the company said he would move to another unit of the trade house.

He will replace Jacques Gillaux. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐