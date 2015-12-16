Louis Dreyfus appoints Anthony Tancredi head of sugar

BRIEF-PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
* PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
LONDON Dec 16 Louis Dreyfus Commodities has appointed Anthony Tancredi as head of sugar with immediate effect, the company said on Wednesday.
Tancredi previously headed the firm's global cotton unit but stepped down from that position in November, when the company said he would move to another unit of the trade house.
He will replace Jacques Gillaux. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Voyager Therapeutics announces updates from phase 1b trial of vy-aadc01 for advanced parkinson's disease
* Amaya provides updated full year 2016 guidance and related highlights; announces retirement of chief financial officer