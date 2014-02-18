版本:
Louis Dreyfus buys warehousing company Ilomar Holding

LONDON Feb 18 Louis Dreyfus Commodities has bought Belgian warehousing company Ilomar Holding N.V., the company said in a statement.

"This acquisition is consistent with the ambition of Louis Dreyfus Commodities to grow its fixed asset base and provide customers globally with integrated supply chain management solutions, from origin to final destination," said Jean-Marc Foucher, CEO of Louis Dreyfus Commodities for Europe and the Black Sea.
