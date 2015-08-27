UPDATE 2-Three hurt in Gulf South natgas pipeline fire in Louisiana

(Updates with three injured, maintenance and pipeline details)

Aug 27 Three contractors suffered minor injuries following a fire on Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP's Gulf South offshore natural gas pipeline near Marsh Island in Louisiana, the company said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday while maintenance was being performed on the pipeline, the company said, adding that repairs would begin only after an investigation is complete.

"The line has been shut-in and there has been no negative impact on customers," it said.

The 10-inch pipeline belongs to Gulf South Pipeline Co , a wholly owned subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipeline.

The company did not provide a likely timeline for the pipeline to resume normal operations.

The U.S. Coast Guard said earlier it had responded to the natural gas pipeline fire, 25 miles south of Marsh Island, on Wednesday night.

The Gulf South Pipeline system includes about 7,400 miles of pipeline with an average daily throughput of approximately 2.9 billion cubic feet (Bcf) per day as of 2013. It gathers gas from basins between Texas and Alabama and delivers to markets in the Northeast and Southeast, according to the company website. (Reporting by Kevin Jose, Anupam Chatterjee and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Frances Kerry)