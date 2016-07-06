Baton Rouge police shooting raises questions about officer-worn cameras

July 6 Civil liberties advocates said they
expected the failure of body cameras worn by two Baton Rogue
police officers when they shot dead a black man to be part of a
federal investigation into the latest U.S. shooting to spark
protests over the use of excessive force by police.
The cameras, intended as a major deterrent to police
shootings because of the documentation they could provide, were
knocked out of position during the altercation with 37-year-old
Alton Sterling resulting in poor-quality video, police revealed
on Wednesday.
Police officials did not say which company made the cameras
worn by the officers who killed Sterling, where they were
located on their uniforms or how they were knocked loose, but
civil rights advocates said they expected a U.S. Department of
Justice investigation to answer those questions.
"How could that possibly happen?" asked Marjorie Esman,
executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of
Louisiana in a telephone interview on Wednesday, a day after the
shooting. "I assume the Justice Department is going to look at
absolutely everything, which would have to include what happened
with the cameras."
Baton Rouge is transitioning from using cameras made by L-3
Communications Holdings Inc to those made by Taser
International Inc, according to Taser and local media
reports. A Taser spokesman said his company's cameras were not
involved in the incident and an L-3 spokesman declined to
comment.
Baton Rouge police officials did not respond to a request
for further comment.
Law enforcement experts said it was rare for such cameras to
fail but not unheard of in a case where an officer is wrestling
with someone.
Taser's body-worn cameras are secured with high-powered
magnets and require the user to hold a power button down for
five seconds to turn them off, a design intended to discourage
officers from turning them off during confrontations.
Over the past year police departments in major U.S. cities
including Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit and Baltimore have begun
equipping their officers with body cameras or seeking funding
for them.
Some 95 percent of police departments intend to adopt them,
according to a December survey conducted jointly by the Major
Cities Chiefs Association and Major County Sheriffs Association.
"Body cameras are a step forward in most people's minds, but
they are not the silver bullet that people believe they might
be," said Darrel Stephens, executive director of the Major
Cities Chiefs Association. "I can see that people might be
skeptical of that but those things happen."
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; Additional reporting by
Bryn Stole in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Letitia Stein in Tampa,
Florida; Editing by Toni Reinhold)