Tornado rips through New Orleans, causing injuries and damage

Feb 7 A tornado tore through New Orleans and
surrounding parts of Louisiana on Tuesday, injuring at least 11
people and causing severe damage to homes and businesses, the
National Weather Service and local media said.
The storm hit New Orleans at about 2 p.m. EST, according to
the weather service's website. It said numerous buildings and
homes were reported destroyed in the city and in suburban areas
of Baton Rouge.
At least 11 people were hurt in the twister, the
Times-Picayune newspaper said.
Photos and videos on social media showed the storm roaring
across highways and streets, tearing down trees, power lines and
homes.
Nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Louisiana,
with more than 10,000 of them located in New Orleans, according
to Entergy New Orleans spokeswoman Kacee Kirschvink.
The National Weather Service cautioned residents to remain
sheltered to avoid flying debris and tornado-damaged areas.
"Keep the roads clear for emergency responders. Lots of
downed power lines and debris," the weather service's New
Orleans officer said in a posting on Twitter.
