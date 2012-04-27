US banks no-call: time to move on

LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - The decision by JP Morgan and Bank
of America this week to skip calls on some of their European
Lower Tier 2 debt predictably raised tempers among the bond
investor base as yet more banks decided to break market
convention.
Yet, as Deutsche Bank and Santander have proved before, not
calling doesn't mean that you will remain a market pariah
forever.
Regulators always treated optional calls in Lower Tier 2 as
optional, while the market, at least at first, priced in a call
at the first available date. This divergent treatment helped
fuel the original issuance of callable Lower Tier 2, and banks
took the benefit of the resultant arbitrage.
Grudges only last as long as an issuer doesn't offer value.
Come with a yieldy deal (take a bow, Santander covered bond) and
it turns out economic interest overrides principles, on the
buy-side as much as the issuer side.
To the credit of the investor community, Bank of America's
Lower Tier 2 was priced to maturity, not to call. Expecting a
bank facing at least USD50bn of lawsuits to donate spare cash to
charm Europe's investor community was always going to be a long
shot.
So JP Morgan emerges as the real villain of the piece -
declining to call a deal which had been priced to call. But the
same investors that are grumbling about the unfairness of it all
will come straight back in a year or so, and the credit spreads
of one of the world's largest banks will barely move.
But perhaps more importantly, this is a sign of the times. A
lot of banks' drive to call a deal was to do with reputation and
their ability to issue further debt.
When it comes to subordinated debt, bond investors that
bought old-style subordinated bank debt are showing a marked
reluctance to buy new-style instruments, regardless of who the
issuer is and whether they have a trackrecord of calling deals -
meaning keeping that buyer base happy is even less important.
Bankers and investors alike find life easier when issuers
behave themselves and call on time. But this is yet another
warning that economic self-interest trumps imaginary contracts.
Maybe it will sink in this time.