Lower Mattagami Energy LP sells C$200 mln 5-yr bonds

Oct 18 Lower Mattagami Energy Limited Partnership on Thursday sold C$200 million ($204 million) five-year bonds as a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 2.228 percent bonds, due Oct. 23, 2017, were priced at par to yield 82 basis points over the Canadian government, according to the term sheet.

The joint book running managers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal.