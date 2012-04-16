Lower Mattagami Energy sells C$225 mln bonds

April 16 Lower Mattagami Energy Limited Partnership on Monday sold C$225 million ($225 million) of 40-year senior secured bonds in the private placement market, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 4.175 percent bonds, due April 23, 2052, were priced at par to yield 160.1 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint lead managers on the sale were the investment dealers arms of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal.