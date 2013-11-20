版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Lowe's down 3.3 percent premarket after Q3 results, outlook

NEW YORK Nov 20 Lowe's Companies Inc : * Down 3.3 percent to $48.80 in premarket after Q3 results, outlook
