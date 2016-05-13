Lowe's settles U.S. claims it fired people on medical leave

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 mln shares priced at $17-$19 per share
* Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 22.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing
May 13 Lowe's Cos has reached an $8.6 million settlement of a U.S. agency lawsuit accusing the home improvement retailer of illegally firing workers who were on medical leave for a long time.
The accord resolves Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims that Lowe's violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by terminating employees whose medical leaves of absence exceeded the company's 180- or 240-day maximum leave policy.
A consent decree detailing the settlement was approved on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte in Los Angeles. The decree also requires Lowe's to hire a consultant to monitor its compliance, and to improve training.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Goodfellow Inc - Patrick Goodfellow, previously vice-president, Hardwood, has been promoted to president and chief executive officer
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still leave the European Union even if parliament votes against the final terms of the deal, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament on Tuesday.