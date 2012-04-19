UPDATE 1-Lowe's names stores chief to new COO job

April 19 Lowe's Cos Inc on Thursday named the head of its store operations to the newly created job of operations chief, beginning next month.

Rick Damron, 49, has been with the home improvement retailer since 1981 and becomes COO on May 5, the company said in a statement. Lowe's also named its executive vice president of business development, Gregory Bridgeford, to the new position of chief customer officer.

The company said the appointments were part of its effort to make Lowe's "a leaner, more nimble" retailer.

In October, Lowe's said it would slow the pace of new store openings to 10-15 net new stores in North America per year, down from a previous goal of 30.