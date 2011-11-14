UPDATE 1-Lowe's quarterly profit falls

Nov 14 Lowe's Cos Inc saw its quarterly profit fall more than 40 percent as the home improvement retailer keeps losing business to market leader Home Depot Inc.

Lowe's has been slower to cut costs than Home Depot, whose sales at stores open a year or more have beaten its rival's for nine straight quarters.

For the third quarter, the company earned $225 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with $404 million, or 29 cents a share last year.

Sales increased 2.3 percent to $11.9 billion.

The company earlier said it was closing 20 of its U.S. locations and eliminating nearly 2,000 jobs, along with slashing its store-opening plans to improve profitability.

Lowe's shares closed at $23.11 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange