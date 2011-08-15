UPDATE 5-Homeowners delay renovations, Lowe's cuts forecast

* Q2 sales rise to $14.54 bln but miss $14.75 bln estimate
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N)
reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and cut its
fiscal-year outlook for the second time in three months as
homeowners put off big renovations in an anemic U.S. economy.
The news pushed the second-largest home improvement chain's
shares down 1.3 percent on Monday, and made some analysts take
a more cautious stance on retailers selling hard goods such as
furniture and appliances.
Lowe's is a victim of the ailing economy, weak housing
market as well as cut-throat competition from larger rival Home
Depot Inc (HD.N), analysts said.
"The bulk of what is happening here is that the economy has
yet to give them traction," Stifel Nicolaus analyst David
Schick told Reuters.
U.S. homebuilder sentiment remained stuck near historic
lows in August. [ID:nLDE77E0K8]
Consumer sentiment in the world's largest economy worsened
sharply in early August, falling to the lowest level in more
than three decades. U.S. economic growth was anemic in the
first half of the year. [ID:nN1E77B08W] [ID:nN1E77B0I4]
"The volume of negative news and the unsettling impact on
equity markets is having a significant effect on already
fragile consumer mindset," CEO Robert Niblock said on a
conference call. "Consumers continue to focus on small ticket,
less than $500, repair and maintenance items and projects."
Lowe's sales rose 1.3 percent to $14.54 billion in the
second quarter, missing analysts' estimate of $14.75 billion.
"Despite some recovery in our seasonal business, our
performance for the quarter fell short of our expectations,"
Niblock said.
Sales at stores open at least a year fell 0.3 percent. JP
Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers was expecting same-store
sales at Lowe's to stay flat. Like many analysts, he expects
industry leader Home Depot Inc (HD.N) to report better
same-store sales when it reports quarterly results on Tuesday.
"The competitive landscape has changed. Five or ten years
ago, Home Depot was not as competitive as they are today,"
Schick said. "Home Depot becoming a more competitive, better
run company makes it more difficult to get topline traction."
Last week, Canadian rival Rona Inc RON.TO reported a
steeper-than-expected 40 percent drop in quarterly profit.
BUDGET-CONSCIOUS SHOPPERS
Many U.S. homeowners have been hesitant to spend on
expensive renovations as housing prices fall and the U.S.
economy shows few signs of a stable recovery.
Home improvement chains have also found it harder to sell
expensive items such as appliances.
On Monday, Barclays downgraded its view on the U.S. retail
hardlines sector to "negative" from "neutral."
Lowe's, which closed seven underperforming stores, said it
is now planning to offer more attractive opening price points
and improve in-store layout to win shoppers. It is also
launching the Spanish version of lowes.com this week.
SHARES STILL ATTRACTIVE
Despite the weak outlook, analysts did not shun Lowe's
shares due to their attractive valuation.
"They do not have the momentum that Home Depot has and we
expect Home Depot to report better results tomorrow but Lowe's
is cheaper and both valuations seem to incorporate a slowdown
already," Credit Suisse analyst Gary Balter said.
Lowe's now sees sales rising about 2 percent for the fiscal
year ending Feb. 3, down from its prior forecast for a 4
percent increase.
Net income was $830 million, or 64 cents a share, in the
second quarter, compared with $832 million, or 58 cents a
share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, it earned 68 cents a share. On
that basis, analysts were expecting 66 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company now sees earnings of $1.48 to $1.54 a share for
the year. In May, it cut its forecast to a range of $1.56 to
$1.64 a share, down from a prior outlook of $1.60 to $1.72.
