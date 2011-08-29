UPDATE 2-Lowe's trims management in turnaround effort

* Shrinks three U.S. regional divisions
* Consolidates merchandising into two division from four
* Three executives leave
(Adds comments from analyst, company spokeswoman)
By Dhanya Skariachan
NEW YORK, Aug 29 Lowe's Cos (LOW.N), the
world's second-largest home improvement chain, said on Monday
that three senior executives had left the company as part of a
management shake-up aimed at improving its U.S. operations.
The chain's U.S. stores will now operate under three
divisions -- North, South and West. Previously, it had divided
its largest market into at least five regions.
The news came just weeks after Lowe's reported
weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and cut its fiscal-year
outlook for the second time in three months. Lowe's has
underperformed larger rival Home Depot Inc (HD.N) on the
same-store sales front for nine straight quarters now.
"They are clearly taking cost out," Bernstein analyst Colin
McGranahan said. "They are moving to a smaller organization,
which is probably more appropriate considering they are no
longer growing at the rate they were when they created the
organization."
As part of the changes, Theresa Anderson and Robert Wagner,
previously senior vice presidents of operations, and Patricia
Price, previously senior vice president and general
merchandising manager of its home decor unit, will leave the
company.
"This is not about dollar savings. This is about getting
the right structure in place to move forward," Lowe's
spokeswoman Chris Ahearn said.
Eric Sowder, senior vice president and general
merchandising manager, outdoor living, had announced in July
plans to retire from Lowe's on Sept. 9. Ahearn said that
Sowder's retirement was not related to the reorganization.
Sales at home improvement chains have declined as a weak
economy and high unemployment have led shoppers to avoid costly
renovations.
Home Depot has gained from its recent efforts to improve
distribution and customer service. It has been quicker to cut
costs than Lowe's, and in some cases benefited as housing
markets improved in regions where it has a heavy presence.
Lowe's new structure with three regional divisions is
similar to those at big-box retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores
Inc (WMT.N) and Home Depot, McGranahan said.
"Certainly, this is a structure that is tried and tested,"
he said. McGranahan added: "They are trying to get some fresh
perspective in the ranks too."
The new structure will not change things in the short term
but should help the company become more efficient down the
road, he said.
On Monday, Lowe's said it had also decided to consolidate
its merchandising operations into two product units from four.
Lowe's laid off about 1,700 middle managers across the
United States in January as it faced the weak economy, soft
housing market and stiff competition.
Lowe's president and chief operating officer, Larry Stone,
also retired on June 2 after 42 years with the company.
Shares of Lowe's closed 1.2 percent higher at $20.49 on
Monday.
(Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)