UPDATE 2-Lowe's tops estimates, raises sales outlook

By Dhanya Skariachan

Nov 14 Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year revenue outlook, benefiting from sales related to Hurricane Irene and lower prices.

The retailer, which has consistently underperformed larger rival Home Depot Inc (HD.N), has slashed their prices permanently rather than offering temporary discounts, a strategy that some analysts think is helping the chain win back some shoppers.

Lowe's net income fell to $225 million, or 18 cents a share in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $404 million, or 29 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding charges related to store closings and discontinued projects, it earned 35 cents a share, beating the analysts' average estimate of 33 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 2.3 percent to $11.85 billion, while analysts expected $11.69 billion.

The company nudged is fiscal 2011 sales growth forecast higher to a range of 2 percent to 3 percent from its August forecast of 2 percent.

It expects full-year of $1.37 to $1.40 a share, including charges of 20 cents a share associated with store closings and discontinued projects. (Reporting by Dhanya Skariachan in New York and Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)