New Issue-Lowes Companies sells $2 bln notes in 3 parts

April 16 Lowe's Companies Inc on Monday
sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in a three-part sale,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Goldman Sachs, US Bancorp, and Wells Fargo were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: LOWE'S COMPANIES INC 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 1.625 PCT   MATURITY    04/15/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.914   FIRST PAY   10/15/2012 	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 1.643 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/23/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 80 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 3.12 PCT    MATURITY    04/15/2022	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.958   FIRST PAY   10/15/2012 	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 3.125 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/23/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 115 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS	
    	
TRANCHE 3	
AMT $750 MLN    COUPON 4.65 PCT    MATURITY    04/15/2042	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.584   FIRST PAY   10/15/2012 	
MOODY'S A3      YIELD 4.676 PCT    SETTLEMENT  04/23/2012   	
S&P A-MINUS     SPREAD 155 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

