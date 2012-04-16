New Issue-Lowes Companies sells $2 bln notes in 3 parts

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Lowe's Companies Inc on Monday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in a three-part sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs, US Bancorp, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LOWE'S COMPANIES INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.914 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.643 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/23/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 80 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.12 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.958 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/23/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.65 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.584 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.676 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/23/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 155 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS
* 2-yr Treasury yields at 2017 high on March hike expectation
Feb 28 A federal judge in New Jersey has dismissed a long-running lawsuit accusing Hartford Financial Services Group Inc's investment management unit of overcharging investors in six mutual funds, following a rare trial.