New Issue-Lowes Companies sells $2 bln notes in 3 parts

April 16 Lowe's Companies Inc on Monday sold $2 billion of senior unsecured notes in a three-part sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Goldman Sachs, US Bancorp, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LOWE'S COMPANIES INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.914 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.643 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/23/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 80 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.12 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.958 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 3.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/23/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 115 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.65 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.584 FIRST PAY 10/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 4.676 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/23/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 155 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS