Orchard Supply Hardware files for Chapter 11; Lowe's to buy assets

June 17 U.S. hardware-and-garden chain Orchard
Supply Hardware Stores Corp filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection early on Monday, court documents showed,
and has agreed to sell the majority of its assets to retailer
Lowe's Companies Inc for about $205 million in cash.
Lowe's would serve as a "stalking horse bidder" in an
auction of Orchard's assets. A stalking horse bid would serve as
the minimum offer for the business, which could still be topped
by others.
Orchard said it has secured commitments for $177 million in
debtor-in-possession (DIP), which will help it continue meeting
its financial obligations throughout the Chapter 11 case.
The case is in re Orchard Supply Hardware Stores, Case No.
13-11565, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.