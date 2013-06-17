UPDATE 2-Orchard Supply files for Chapter 11, Lowe's steps in

* Lowe's to be "stalking horse" bidder
* Lowe's plans to have Orchard operate as a separate
business
* Orchard total liabilities $480.1 mln; total assets $441
mln
* Orchard expects to complete bankruptcy process in 90 days
By Sakthi Prasad
June 17 Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corp
has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, court
documents showed on Monday, with rival retailer Lowe's Companies
set to buy the majority of its assets for $205 million
in cash.
Orchard, which was spun off by Sears Holdings Corp
in late-2011, said it was carrying a high debt load and that it
may not be in a position to make scheduled payments when the
first tranche of its debt matures in December 2013.
"The company's substantial debt due, in part, to significant
recapitalization dividends paid to Sears, made it difficult, if
not impossible for the company to right itself. The ever present
prospect of violating the company's leverage ratio covenants
hampered many of its operational strategies," Orchard said in
the court filing.
Management and the board determined that a sale of Orchard
through a Chapter 11 process was the best possible outcome for
the company and its stakeholders after exploring a range of
alternatives, the company said.
The company, which generated revenue of $657 million in the
2012 fiscal year, listed total liabilities of $480.1 million and
total assets of $441 million, according to a court filing.
Orchard said it has secured commitments for $177 million in
debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing, which will help it to
continue meeting its financial obligations throughout the
Chapter 11 case.
LOWE'S ACTS AS "STALKING HORSE" BIDDER
The company said that Lowe's would act as a "stalking horse
bidder" in an auction of Orchard's assets, serving as a minimum
offer for the business which could still be topped by others.
If there are no competing bids that tops Lowe's offer, then
the home improvement retailer will end up sealing the
asset-purchase deal after obtaining bankruptcy court approval.
Lowe's said in a statement it would acquire no less than 60
of Orchard's 91 neighborhood hardware and garden stores in
California and in addition to the $205 million cash price the
acquisition would also include the assumption of payables owed
to Orchard suppliers.
With 110 bigger Lowe's stores across California, the company
said it plans to have Orchard operate as a separate, standalone
business, retaining its brand and current management.
"Strategically, the acquisition will provide us with
immediate access to Orchard`s high density, prime locations in
attractive markets in California, where Lowe`s is currently
underpenetrated, and will enable us to participate more fully in
California`s economic recovery," said Lowe's chairman, president
and chief executive Robert Niblock.
Orchard expects the bankruptcy process to be completed in
about 90 days.
Shares in Orchard closed at $1.88 on Friday.
The case is in re Orchard Supply Hardware Stores, Case No.
13-11565, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware.