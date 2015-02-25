版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 25日 星期三 19:10 BJT

Lowe's fourth-quarter sales up 7.5 pct

Feb 25 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement products retailer, reported a 7.5 percent rise in quarterly sales as lower gas prices and an improving job market encouraged Americans to spend more on home renovations.

The company also said spending on home improvement was likely to grow in 2015.

Net income rose to $450 million, or 46 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 30, from $306 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $12.54 billion from $11.66 billion. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐