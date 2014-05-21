版本:
Lowe's quarterly sales rise 2.4 pct

May 21 Lowe's Cos Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly sales after a severe winter in the United States hit traffic to its home improvement stores.

Revenue rose to $13.40 billion in the first quarter ended May 2 from $13.09 billion, a year earlier.

Comparable sales increased 0.9 percent.

The company's net earnings rose to $624 million, or 61 cents per share, from $540 million, or 49 cents per share. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
