REFILE-Lowe's profit rises 17 pct as renovations drive sales

Nov 19 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S.
home improvement products retailer, reported a 17 percent rise
in quarterly profit as an improving job market encouraged home
owners to increase spending on renovations.
The company said net income rose to $585 million, or 59
cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $499
million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 5.6 percent to $13.68 billion.
