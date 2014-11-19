UPDATE 2-Lowe's raises full-year profit, sales forecast

(Adds CEO comment, analyst comment, rival's results,
background)
Nov 19 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S.
home improvement products retailer, raised its full-year profit
and sales forecast as an improving job market encourages home
owners to increase spending on renovations.
The company's shares were up 3 percent in premarket trading.
Lowe's sales have been recovering after a severe winter
earlier this year hit demand for outdoor products such as
roofing and tiling material.
"(We) continue to be cautiously optimistic about the home
improvement landscape," Chief Executive Robert Niblock said in a
statement.
Rival Home Depot on Tuesday reported slightly
higher-than-expected quarterly sales as an improving job market
encouraged home owners to increase spending on renovations, but
earnings came in just below Wall Street estimates.
Lowe's raised its profit forecast to $2.68 per share from
$2.63. The company also said it expects sales to grow 4.5-5
percent for the year ending Jan. 30, 2015, which translates to
sales of $55.82 billion-$56.09 billion.
It had previously forecast sales growth of 4.5 percent.
Analysts on average were expecting a full-year profit of
$2.63 per share and sales of $55.78 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The company is making progress in..expansion of its
omni-channel, SG&A (cost) cuts, and closing unproductive stores,
but benefits are yet not visible as they remain masked by
structural industry challenges, which keeps us neutral on the
story," Janney Capital Markets said in a note.
Lowe's also raised its same-store sales growth forecast to
3.5-4 percent from 3.5 percent.
Same-store sales increased 5.1 percent in the third quarter
ended Oct. 31 - higher than the 4 percent analysts expected,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company's net income jumped 17 percent to $585 million,
or 59 cents per share. Revenue increased 5.6 percent to $13.68
billion.
Analysts had expected a profit of 58 cents per share on
revenue of $13.55 billion.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Nandita Bose in
Chicago; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Chizu Nomiyama)