UPDATE 2-Lowe's raises full-year profit, sales forecast

Nov 19 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement products retailer, raised its full-year profit and sales forecast as an improving job market encourages home owners to increase spending on renovations.

The company's shares were up 3 percent in premarket trading.

Lowe's sales have been recovering after a severe winter earlier this year hit demand for outdoor products such as roofing and tiling material.

"(We) continue to be cautiously optimistic about the home improvement landscape," Chief Executive Robert Niblock said in a statement.

Rival Home Depot on Tuesday reported slightly higher-than-expected quarterly sales as an improving job market encouraged home owners to increase spending on renovations, but earnings came in just below Wall Street estimates.

Lowe's raised its profit forecast to $2.68 per share from $2.63. The company also said it expects sales to grow 4.5-5 percent for the year ending Jan. 30, 2015, which translates to sales of $55.82 billion-$56.09 billion.

It had previously forecast sales growth of 4.5 percent.

Analysts on average were expecting a full-year profit of $2.63 per share and sales of $55.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The company is making progress in..expansion of its omni-channel, SG&A (cost) cuts, and closing unproductive stores, but benefits are yet not visible as they remain masked by structural industry challenges, which keeps us neutral on the story," Janney Capital Markets said in a note.

Lowe's also raised its same-store sales growth forecast to 3.5-4 percent from 3.5 percent.

Same-store sales increased 5.1 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 - higher than the 4 percent analysts expected, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

The company's net income jumped 17 percent to $585 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue increased 5.6 percent to $13.68 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of 58 cents per share on revenue of $13.55 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Chizu Nomiyama)