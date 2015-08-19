UPDATE 1-Lowe's sales beat on demand for appliances, outdoor equipment

(Adds details, shares)
Aug 19 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No.2 U.S.
home improvement chain, reported better-than-expected quarterly
same-store sales, helped by higher demand for items such as
appliances and outdoor power equipment.
The company's same-store sales rose 4.3 percent in the
second quarter, stronger than the 3.9 percent expected by
analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Lowe's sells a range of outdoor power equipment including
chainsaws, lawn mowers and branch trimmers, and appliances such
as refrigerators, dishwashers and washing machines.
Larger rival Home Depot Inc also reported a
stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly same-store sales on
Tuesday, helped by increased home remodeling activity in the
United States and a recovery in the housing market.
Lowe's net income rose to $1.13 billion, or $1.20 per share,
in the quarter ended July 31 from $1.04 billion, or $1.04 per
share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose 4.5 percent to $17.35 billion.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of $1.24 per
share and revenue of $17.27 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lowe's shares were down slightly at $72.71 in premarket
trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)