Lowe's Cos quarterly sales rise 5 pct

Nov 18 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No.2 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by a strong recovery in the U.S. housing market.

The company's net income rose to $736 million, or 80 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 30, from $585 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $14.36 billion from $13.68 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)