Lowe's Cos quarterly sales rise 5 pct

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No.2 U.S. home improvement chain, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by a strong recovery in the U.S. housing market.
The company's net income rose to $736 million, or 80 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 30, from $585 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $14.36 billion from $13.68 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.