UPDATE 3-Lowe's Q4 sales, full-year sales forecast tops estimates

* Housing market improvement boosts results, forecast
* Q4 net sales and comparable sales beat estimates
* Unseasonably warm weather boosts sales of exterior
products
* Forecasts 2016 sales rise of 6 pct vs est. 4.8 pct
* Rival Home Depot also posted strong results on Tuesday
(Adds analysts' comments, background, shares)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Feb 24 Lowe's Cos Inc, the world's No.2
home improvement chain by market share, reported a
better-than-expected rise in quarterly sales and forecast 2016
sales above estimates as the steady improvement in the U.S.
housing market boosts demand.
The company, like bigger rival Home Depot Inc, is
benefiting from a pent-up demand for houses after the 2008
crisis, while low interest rates and growth in jobs, wages and
credit have spurred spending on renovations.
Besides the housing market improvement, unseasonably warm
weather in the holiday quarter encouraged customers to continue
outdoor activities and home renovations, which led to an
increase in sales at Lowe's and Home Depot.
Sales at Lowe's established stores in the United States rose
5.5 percent in the fourth quarter. But that was less than the
8.9 percent increase Home Depot posted for the same
period.
"As good as (Lowe's) numbers are, comparisons will
inevitably be drawn with Home Depot's much stronger results,"
said Hakon Helgesen, analyst as research firm Conlumino.
"This takes the shine off (Lowe's) figures as it indicates
that Home Depot is adding market share at a faster pace than
Lowe's."
Lowe's shares were down 2.8 percent in premarket trading on
Wednesday, while Home Depot was off 1 percent.
Lowe's said it expects sales for the current fiscal year,
which will include an extra week, to rise 6 percent.
That beat analysts' expectations of a 4.8 percent increase,
but matched the top end of Home Depot's forecast of a rise of
5.1-6.0 percent.
Overall, Lowe's same-store sales rose 5.2 percent in the
three months ended Jan 29. Analysts on average had expected an
increase of 3.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus
Metrix.
"We capitalized on increased demand for exterior products as
a result of warmer weather, while at the same time helped
customers tackle interior projects, allowing us to deliver
positive comps in all product categories," Chief Executive
Officer Robert Niblock said.
Net sales rose 5.6 percent to $13.24 billion. Analysts on
average were expecting revenue of $13.07 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lowe's net earnings fell to $11 million, or 1 cent per
share, from $450 million, or 46 cents per share, hurt by a $530
million impairment charge as it exited a joint venture in
Australia.
Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share,
which was in line with analysts' estimates.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)