UPDATE 3-Lowe's Q4 sales, full-year sales forecast tops estimates

* Housing market improvement boosts results, forecast

* Q4 net sales and comparable sales beat estimates

* Unseasonably warm weather boosts sales of exterior products

* Forecasts 2016 sales rise of 6 pct vs est. 4.8 pct

* Rival Home Depot also posted strong results on Tuesday (Adds analysts' comments, background, shares)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Feb 24 Lowe's Cos Inc, the world's No.2 home improvement chain by market share, reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly sales and forecast 2016 sales above estimates as the steady improvement in the U.S. housing market boosts demand.

The company, like bigger rival Home Depot Inc, is benefiting from a pent-up demand for houses after the 2008 crisis, while low interest rates and growth in jobs, wages and credit have spurred spending on renovations.

Besides the housing market improvement, unseasonably warm weather in the holiday quarter encouraged customers to continue outdoor activities and home renovations, which led to an increase in sales at Lowe's and Home Depot.

Sales at Lowe's established stores in the United States rose 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter. But that was less than the 8.9 percent increase Home Depot posted for the same period.

"As good as (Lowe's) numbers are, comparisons will inevitably be drawn with Home Depot's much stronger results," said Hakon Helgesen, analyst as research firm Conlumino.

"This takes the shine off (Lowe's) figures as it indicates that Home Depot is adding market share at a faster pace than Lowe's."

Lowe's shares were down 2.8 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday, while Home Depot was off 1 percent.

Lowe's said it expects sales for the current fiscal year, which will include an extra week, to rise 6 percent.

That beat analysts' expectations of a 4.8 percent increase, but matched the top end of Home Depot's forecast of a rise of 5.1-6.0 percent.

Overall, Lowe's same-store sales rose 5.2 percent in the three months ended Jan 29. Analysts on average had expected an increase of 3.6 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

"We capitalized on increased demand for exterior products as a result of warmer weather, while at the same time helped customers tackle interior projects, allowing us to deliver positive comps in all product categories," Chief Executive Officer Robert Niblock said.

Net sales rose 5.6 percent to $13.24 billion. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $13.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lowe's net earnings fell to $11 million, or 1 cent per share, from $450 million, or 46 cents per share, hurt by a $530 million impairment charge as it exited a joint venture in Australia.

Excluding items, the company earned 59 cents per share, which was in line with analysts' estimates.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)