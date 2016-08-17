Lowe's quarterly comparable sales miss estimates

Aug 17 Lowe's Cos Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable sales on Wednesday.

Sales at Lowe's stores open more than 13 months rose 2 percent, below the 4.1 percent growth expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $1.17 billion, or $1.31 per share, in the second quarter ended July 29 from $1.13 billion, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)