Lowe's 2nd-qtr misses Street estimates

Aug 20 Lowe's Cos Inc, the world's No. 2 home improvement chain, reported lower-than-expected second-quarter results.

Quarterly earnings came in at $747.0 million, or 64 cents per share, compared with $830.0 million, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 2 percent to $14.25 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 70 cents per share on revenue of $14.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Lowe's closed at $27.87 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.