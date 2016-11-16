Lowe's sales miss estimates as fewer customers visit stores

Nov 16 Lowe's Cos Inc reported a
smaller-than-expected increase in third-quarter sales, as fewer
customers visited its stores in August and September, sending
its shares down 4.75 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.
The No. 2 U.S. home improvement chain's net sales rose to
$15.74 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 28, from $14.36
billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $15.86
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales at Lowe's stores open more than 13 months rose 2.7
percent, less than the 3.2 percent-growth expected by analysts
polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Lowe's net income fell to $379 million, or 43 cents per
share, from $736 million, or 80 cents per share.
The latest quarter included non-cash pre-tax charges of $462
million related to the wind down of a joint venture, write-offs
for canceled projects and impairments related to reassessment of
its Orchard Supply Hardware business.
