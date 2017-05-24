Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Lowe's Cos Inc, the No. 2 U.S. home improvement retailer, reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable sales, sending shares down almost 6 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday.
Sales at stores open at least for a year rose 1.9 percent, below the 2.6 percent rise expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Net income fell to $602 million, or 70 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 5, from $884 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Lowe's recorded a $464 million pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt in connection with its $1.6-billion cash tender offer.
Net sales rose 10.7 percent to $16.86 billion.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.