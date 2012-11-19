版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 19日 星期一 23:22 BJT

BRIEF-Lowe's CEO consumers see path to recovery "a bumpy one"

Nov 19 Lowe's Companies Inc : * CEO says commercial sales outperformed in Q3 * CEO says consumers see path to recovery "a bumpy one" * CEO says their research shows most home projects in next few months will be

for less than $500 * Rpt-lowe's ceo says not appropriate to comment on rona inc , but says

will continue to look at acquisitions" as potential way for expansion

